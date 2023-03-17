Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Stock Price Down 10%

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Approximately 10,361,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 3,506,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.64.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

