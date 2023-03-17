MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches One Day Volume of $257.43 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a market cap of $346.74 million and $257.43 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,241,168 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

