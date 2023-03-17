Mahesh V. Patel Acquires 50,000 Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,269.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lipocine Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 203,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,018. Lipocine Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.