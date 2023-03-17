Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $33.90 million and $105,336.72 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00032226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003707 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00204477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,421.70 or 0.99908930 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000954 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65,124.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

