Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Performance
Maiden stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 231,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Maiden by 58.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maiden by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Maiden by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
