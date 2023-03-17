Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

MANH traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.01. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

