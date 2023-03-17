MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops One Day Volume of $214,642.20

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $84.71 million and $214,642.20 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00365313 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,325.30 or 0.26552248 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

