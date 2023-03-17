MARBLEX (MBX) Price Hits $2.41 on Major Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $103.89 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00008792 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,051,206 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 43,051,206.44 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.39347896 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,332,757.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.