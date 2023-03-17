Mark W. Sawicki Sells 1,362 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cryoport Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 667,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cryoport by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cryoport by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

