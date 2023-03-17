Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.73. 1,715,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,524. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

