Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.18. The company has a market capitalization of $331.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

