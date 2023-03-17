McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.14. The stock had a trading volume of 601,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,142. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

