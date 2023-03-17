McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $228.37. The stock had a trading volume of 491,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,179. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.98 and a 200-day moving average of $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.