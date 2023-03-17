McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,026. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.83. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

