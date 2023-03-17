McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,414 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

