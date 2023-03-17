McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $15.38 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.3% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 99.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $185.40. 1,337,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average is $162.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

