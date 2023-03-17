McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.49. The stock had a trading volume of 696,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

