McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 301,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,397. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

