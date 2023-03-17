McGuire Investment Group LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

