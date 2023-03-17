McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.14. The stock had a trading volume of 601,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.83 and its 200 day moving average is $237.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

