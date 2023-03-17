McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Boston Partners raised its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,477,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.59. 1,731,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

