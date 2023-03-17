McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 266,038 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,038 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 1.50% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,385 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 49,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,208,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

GNOM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,073. The firm has a market cap of $200.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

