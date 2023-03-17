McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.42. 392,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,698. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $292.40 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.80 and a 200 day moving average of $366.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

