MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Down 1.1%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.06. 165,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 97,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$840.14 million and a PE ratio of 54.31.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.94). MDA had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of C$442.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$591.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.2013699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

