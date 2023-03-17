MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

