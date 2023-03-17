Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Sells $239,096.00 in Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Medifast Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MED opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $197.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MED. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medifast Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.