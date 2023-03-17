Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Sells $239,096.00 in Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MED opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $197.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73.
Several brokerages have commented on MED. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.
