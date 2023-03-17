MELD Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. MELD has a total market capitalization of $26.72 million and $1.34 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,053,034 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01683946 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,394,666.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

