MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,305.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after buying an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,968,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,214.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.80. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.