Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.