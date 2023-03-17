MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $82.64 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $82.64 million and approximately $107,407.24 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

