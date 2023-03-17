MetisDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.35 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $31.03 or 0.00113047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $138.09 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00032226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003707 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00204477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,421.70 or 0.99908930 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.10065031 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $14,341,573.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

