MetLife (NYSE:MET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.02. 4,443,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,663. MetLife has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

