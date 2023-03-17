MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 69,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. MGE Energy has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Articles

