Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 7,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $30.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 274.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.
