Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 4.6 %

TIGO opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.00. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

