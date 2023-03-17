Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

