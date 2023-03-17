Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 5,560,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

