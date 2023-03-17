Monero Price Tops $153.13 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $89.67 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $153.13 or 0.00560044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,342.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00317715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00080099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00501396 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009032 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,253,794 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

