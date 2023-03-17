Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,871 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 704,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 89,112 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 67,554 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,965.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $34.68 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several analysts have commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.