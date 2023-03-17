Morgan Stanley Cuts American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $5.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Well from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.

American Well Price Performance

AMWL stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.80. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,298 shares of company stock worth $676,446 in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after buying an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in American Well by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 400,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 134,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

