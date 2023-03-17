Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE MS traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,538,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.