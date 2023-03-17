Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

MORN stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.91. 55,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.24. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $293.64.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $3,106,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,697,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,813,585.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $927,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,685,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,491,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $3,106,045.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,697,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,813,585.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,120 shares of company stock worth $31,914,849 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

