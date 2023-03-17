Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Morningstar Stock Down 1.8 %
MORN stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.91. 55,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.24. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $293.64.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
