Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.15. 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,008% from the average session volume of 2,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Mount Logan Capital Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.
Mount Logan Capital Company Profile
Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mount Logan Capital (PYCFF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.