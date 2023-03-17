Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.15. 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,008% from the average session volume of 2,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Mount Logan Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

