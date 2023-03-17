MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE:MSM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.97. 136,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

