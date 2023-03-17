Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 784,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after acquiring an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

