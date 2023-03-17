Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.25. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares trading hands.

Nanotech Security Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.75 million and a PE ratio of -59.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

About Nanotech Security

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

