National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Sells £48,781.20 in Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider Jose Ignacio Garat sold 40,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £48,781.20 ($59,453.02).

National Express Group Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:NEX traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 119.50 ($1.46). 3,475,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £733.84 million, a P/E ratio of -291.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. National Express Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 118.20 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.40 ($3.34).

National Express Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,439.02%.

National Express Group Company Profile

Separately, Liberum Capital cut National Express Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

