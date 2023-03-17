NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 350 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.27).

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.88) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 340 ($4.14) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 261.60 ($3.19) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.05.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

About NatWest Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.