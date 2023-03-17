NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,626.55

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,626.55 ($19.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,645 ($20.05). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,630 ($19.87), with a volume of 68,800 shares.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £743.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,626.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,604.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,821.92%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.