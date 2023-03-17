Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALIT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.
Alight Stock Up 0.2 %
ALIT stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alight by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
